Author Mohsin Hamid in conversation with Angie Corio on June 25

by Contributed Content on June 23, 2020

The internationally acclaimed fiction writer Mohsin Hamid visits for an online event, in conversation with journalist-in-residence Angie Coiro on Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 pm. Join Kepler’s and the Menlo Park Library for Community Reads @ Home. The whole Menlo Park community is coming together to read the same book, participate in discussions with friends and neighbors, and develop a greater understanding of our human condition. Find more information about the program. RSVP to the event.

Tagged as: Community Reads, Kepler's, Menlo Park Library

