Author Mohsin Hamid in conversation with Angie Corio on June 25

The internationally acclaimed fiction writer Mohsin Hamid visits for an online event, in conversation with journalist-in-residence Angie Coiro on Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 pm. Join Kepler’s and the Menlo Park Library for Community Reads @ Home. The whole Menlo Park community is coming together to read the same book, participate in discussions with friends and neighbors, and develop a greater understanding of our human condition. Find more information about the program. RSVP to the event.