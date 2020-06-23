Update from MPCSD about community survey, school reopening and its Helps initiative

The Menlo Park City School District continues its ongoing effort to encourage community input into its direction and planning, as well as proactively provide information of interest to the public. One way we hope to gain community feedback is through our annual survey, administered through our partnership with Panorama Education.

If you live within the Menlo Park City School District, please help us know your priorities and inform our planning by completing our Community Survey. We want to hear from everyone, whether or not they have children currently enrolled in our schools – Laurel, Encinal, Oak Knoll, or Hillview. The survey will remain open through the end of June.

The MPCSD School Board will be meeting additionally over the summer to hear and discuss updates about our fall reopening planning. Meetings will be held over Zoom beginning at 5:00 p.m. on June 25, July 2, July 16, July 30, and August 30. Please find details for connecting to the meeting on our district website homepage under “Announcements” posted three days prior to each meeting.

MPCSD has been helping provide food security to hundreds of district families since the region’s Shelter In Place began and schools closed. The economic impact of the coronavirus crisis has hurt our most vulnerable families the most, with many experiencing job loss and decreased wages. We have been so grateful to our community who has supported these families through donations to our MPCSD Helps initiative. We hope to continue providing food support throughout the summer, and help families with back-to-school supplies in August. For information on how you can donate, please visit MPCSD Helps.