Community clothing drive in Menlo Park to support homeless shelters

New Community Church is hosting a clothing drive on Sunday, June 28, from Noon to 4:00 pm, for local shelters in Redwood City, Menlo Park, and Palo Alto. The church will collect specific articles of clothing, preferably new, to aid in relief for people in the Bay Area experiencing homelessness. Housing issues have been especially affected by the pandemic and more people are homeless as a result of the current economic downturn.

Donations can be dropped off at New Community Church, 1100 Middle Avenue in Menlo Park, by foot, bike, or car, with no contact required. Donors can stay in their car during drop-off. Donors can also request a pick up from their front porches on the website.

A full list of items requested by LifeMoves can be found online. Menlo Park resident Janet Perez (pictured left) and East Palo Alto resident Maria Lim are volunteer co-chairs of the clothing drive.

New Community Church started in August 2018 and is located at the corner of Middle and Arbor Avenues in Menlo Park. As a small community church, NCC focuses its activities and outreach on building relationships. The church has raised more than $220,000 for COVID-19 relief and is supporting and partnering with families, workers, local restaurants, nonprofits, care facilities, hospitals and schools.