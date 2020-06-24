Local teens organize LGBTQIA+ and Menlo Park in solidarity with Black Lives Matter march and rally

Local teens Henry Shane and Daniel Roman are at it again, this time organizing an “LGBTQIA+ and Menlo Park in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter Rally” today at Fremont Park followed by a march through downtown, which caught the attention of at least one local TV station.

Daniel is a sophomore at Menlo-Atherton High School and Henry is a junior at Kehillah Jewish High School. Attendees were mainly teens and young adults, although there was a sprinkling of ’60s era folks.

More photos and coverage tomorrow.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020