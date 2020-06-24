Local teens organize LGBTQIA+ and Menlo Park in solidarity with Black Lives Matter march and rally

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on June 24, 2020

Local teens Henry Shane and Daniel Roman are at it again, this time organizing an “LGBTQIA+ and Menlo Park in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter Rally” today at Fremont Park followed by a march through downtown, which caught the attention of at least one local TV station.

Daniel is a sophomore at Menlo-Atherton High School and Henry is a junior at Kehillah Jewish High School. Attendees were mainly teens and young adults, although there was a sprinkling of ’60s era folks.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020

