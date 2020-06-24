Spotted: Santa Cruz Avenue closed in sections in downtown Menlo Park

Barricades were put in place today by the Menlo Park Fire Department closing Santa Cruz Avenue in three block sections between University Ave. and El Camino.

The closed blocks are Evelyn Street to southbound Crane Street, from northbound Crane Street to southbound Chestnut Street and from Curtis Street to Doyle Street. It will stay in place for 45 days and then be reevaluated.

The idea was proposed by the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce and approved by the City Council. Restaurants that currently offer outdoor dining will be able to expand into adjoining spaces and those without it can now offer it.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020