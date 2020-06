Spotted: Horse head with face mask and eye shield

A walk in Woodside yielded a number of statues of one kind or another wearing face masks and eye shields. This horse was spotted near the hardware store.

It’s as good a way as any to remind people the importance of wearing face masks, now mandated by state when you are indoors and or outdoors within six feet of others.

Here’s a great article by Mark Smolinski “Wearing A Mask Is A Sign Of Mutual Respect During The Coronavirus Pandemic” that is well forth a read.