Live Music with Evie Ladin and Keith Terry on June 27

The internationally-lauded duo throws down original folk songs, deep interpretations of old songs, and the kinetic thrill of percussive dance on Saturday, June 27 from 1:00 to 2:00. Register for the virtual event online.
“Ladin sings and plays infectious claw-hammer banjo, while Terry is a master percussionist. It was Appalachian string band music pared to the absolute minimum of accompaniment, but packed with an orchestra’s worth of rhythm.”
— Music City Roots, Nashville
This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.
{ 0 comments… add one now }