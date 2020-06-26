Silicon Valley Cyber Leos Club donates masks to variety of local organizations

Earlier this month, the newly founded Silicon Valley Cyber Leos Club led a mask event for Covid-19 relief.

The Silicon Valley Cyber Lions Club gave the SV Cyber Leos Club 2,000 masks to donate. Amelia Kratzer and Annika Bai, leaders of the SV Cyber Leos Club, organized an event in which they donated the masks to five organizations in a variety of locations, including LifeMoves in Menlo Park, Momentum for Mental Health in San Jose, Mission Hospice in San Mateo, Tenderloin Housing and Project Open Hand, both in San Francisco.

Amelia, who leads the M-A Leos Club, and Annika described the event as, “A heartwarming opportunity to help out multiple communities and interact with our members for the Silicon Valley Cyber Leo Club’s first event ever.”