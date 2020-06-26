Summer Puppetry Festival: The King’s Problem on June 28

This summer, the Menlo Park Library celebrates puppetry in its many forms, by hosting a series of puppet shows by a variety of performers from throughout the Bay Area and beyond! Register for this virtual event online.

On Sunday, June 28 at 2:00 pm, the illustrious Puppet Company presents a show full of stories based on India’s Panchatantra tales. Enjoy classical and Bollywood-style music, as you meet characters including:

-An honest woodcutter who befriends a forest fairy

-A crow and fox faced with an evil serpent

-A farmer and his five lazy sons

-A king who is tormented by mice

-A not-so-smart snake charmer

-A performing elephant

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.