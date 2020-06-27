Application for temporary outdoor use permit for Menlo Park available online

On June 19, 2020, the Menlo Park City Council adopted an urgency ordinance to help support and reactivate local businesses by temporarily allowing expanded dining and retail options on the sidewalk, in on-street parking spaces, public parking plazas and/or privately-owned shopping areas and parking lots.

The program is in effect for 90 days and will expire September 17, 2020. There will be no fees associated with the permit. Businesses seeking to expand their dining or retail operations are encouraged to apply immediately to take full advantage of the temporary nature of this program.

Temporary outdoor use permit applications can be submitted online and city staff expects application reviews will take 48 to 72 hours. Businesses may use the approved space immediately upon approval.

Materials required for submittal will depend on the requested space but generally will include:

-Space usage description (i.e., site plan, photos)

-Business contact and information

-Certificate of insurance naming the City of Menlo Park as additional insured

-Consent from neighbors if shared space

-Construction and barricade information if required

For more information and to apply, visit menlopark.org/outdoorpermits.

