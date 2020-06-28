Hear Camilla Griffiths speak on racial justice on July 1

by Contributed Content on June 28, 2020

Menlo School student Vikram Seshadri emails: “My classmates and I have organized an online speaker event with Camilla Griffiths, a Stanford PhD researcher, about racial justice in education on July 1 at 3:00 pm.” Sign up to attend online.

