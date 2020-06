Learn about growing flowers to brighten your garden on July 1

What flowers will look best in your garden – and be easiest for you to maintain?

We’ll share tips on growing flowers to bring color into your garden on Wednesday, July 1 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. The focus will be those that are easy to start from seed. Register online.

Menlo Park Library’s Garden Talk series takes place on the first Wednesday of each month/

InMenlo file photo (c) 2015