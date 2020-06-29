Learn to cook authentic Thai food on July 2

Professional cook Natty Netsuwan will share her passion for the authentic food of her place of birth, as she shows us how to make Sticky Rice Balls in Coconut milk (boa loy) and a Cucumber Salad (yum tang gua). The event takes place on Thursday, July 2, from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. Register online.

Natty is a Menlo Park resident who was born in Thailand to a family who loves eating well and cooking from scratch. She created the website ThaiTable.com, which focuses on the breadth of “Thai food that Thai people love in Thailand.” Natty also teaches in private homes and at events.

You’ll need:

For Sticky Rice Balls

1/3 cup coconut milk *

1/2 cup hot water

1 pinch salt

1 cup glutinous rice flour **

3 tablespoons sugar

Optional: pureed pumpkin and taro

For Cucumber Salad

1 sliced cucumber

1 egg (optional)

2 tablespoon fish sauce *

2 sliced green onions

1/2 sliced 1-inch lengths onion

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 sliced tomato

2 tablespoon cooking oil

2 tablespoon vinegar

* Coconut milk and fish sauce can be found at many stores, including Trader Joes, Safeway, and Draeger’s.

** Glutinous rice flour can be found at Asian supermarkets, including 99 Ranch

This free event was partially funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.