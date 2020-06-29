Make a 4th of July wreath for your door on July 2

What better way to start the 4th of July celebrations than to make a unique wreath for your door? The event takes place on Thursday, July 2, from 3:30 to 4:15 pm. Register online.

For this simple craft project, you will need a metal hanger, and other items you can find around your home such as old t-shirts, or fabric, ribbons, and anything you like to use as an embellishment in red, white and blue theme, such as yarn and buttons.

You’ll also need a needle, thread, and scissors.