Portola Art Gallery reopens on July 1; former Menlo Park teacher Terry McMahon is featured artist

The Portola Art Gallery at the Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Rd., Menlo Park) will reopen on July 1. The gallery has been modified according to Covid-19 guidelines, and masks are required when you enter the gallery. Opening hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:30 am to 4:00 pm.

The featured artist in July is former Menlo Park teacher Terry McMahon. The exhibition of acrylic paintings includes a new collection of vibrant and colorful abstract paintings, as well as a series of paintings featuring women in art.

Terry has traveled and lived around the world. Her art work is influenced by her collection and love of folk art from the places she has visited and lived.

She combines a strong sense of design with a bold use of color, and she gravitates toward sculptural shapes and forms. She enjoys rearranging or redefining forms, whether in architecture, plants, animals, or people. Most of her work is imaginative, while some is decorative and even fanciful. More information about her work, as well as giclees available for purchase, can be found on her website.