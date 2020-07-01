Working with succulents keeps Stacy Bissell’s creative juices flowing

A private tutor by profession, Stacy Bissell describes herself as crafty and thrifty. “If I see something I love, I try to make it before I buy it,” the 20-year resident of Menlo Park says.

Here interest in succulents was sparked when a friend gave her some Cinderella pumpkins filled with succulents, which gave her the idea to make some of her own. “Then about a year ago, I was talking to my sister about wanting a meaningful hobby or creative outlet and she reminded me about the succulents.”

From there came a pop up shop in her neighborhood, followed by another pop up shop in San Carlos and today a side business she calls Little Leaf Succulents. “And what a good thing it was while sheltering in place,” she says. “I could be productive, and it helped me stay positive.”

Stacy orders succulents from a variety of places and propagates and grows them herself. “I get a lot of inspiration from my clients,” she says. “An Oak Knoll teacher wanted a little potted succulent for each of her students. I bought some tiny white pots and she decorated them.”

Some of her best selling items are succulents in reclaimed wooden boxes. “My husband builds the boxes. We are a good team!”

You can contact Stacy via Instagram: @littleleafsucculentsdesign

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2020