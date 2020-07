Exploring Inverness on the Point Reyes Peninsula

Betsy Sergeant Snow, now a media specialist at Sequoia High School, was one of the first local photographers to contribute to InMenlo. We met when she was teaching photography at Menlo-Atherton High School.

Recently, she went on a first “escape,” driving north to the area around Inverness on the Point Reyes Peninsula.

Here are a selection of photographs from that trip.

Photos by Betsy Sergeant Snow (c) 2020