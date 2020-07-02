Get a virtual tour of the Valley Relics Museum on July 6

Get a guided tour of a one-of-a kind pop culture museum featuring neon signs, classic cars, advertising art, film sets, playable retro arcade and much more on Monday, July 6, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register online.

Inside an airplane hangar in Los Angeles County, the Valley Relics Museum boasts avast collection of historical artifacts pertaining to the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas.

The collection includes rare documents, photographs, vintage neon signs, postcards, yearbooks, negatives, clothing, books, art, automobiles and BMX bikes from The Valley’s past. The museum is a nonprofit organization 501(c)3 dedicated to preserving local history while educating the public on the history of the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.