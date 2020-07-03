Newark man arrested for sexual assault in downtown Menlo Park

The Menlo Park Police Department responded this afternoon to the report of a sexual assault incident that involved two separate victims who were shopping at Ace Hardware at 700 Santa Cruz Avenue.

Both victims were female Menlo Park residents in their twenties. The suspect groped one victim and committed a lewd act near the second victim who was in the check out line.

The suspect then fled the area on foot. Multiple witnesses who observed what occurred contacted police and provided descriptions of the suspect. The information provided allowed police to locate a subject matching the description a few blocks away.

The suspect was detained and was positively identified at the scene by one of the victims. The suspect was identified as Adam Campos, a 27-year-old male from Newark. He was arrested for sexual battery and lewd conduct in public.

The San Mateo County Jail declined to accept Campos for booking due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Campos was issued with a notice to appear and released.