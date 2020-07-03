Norbert the dinosaur is decked out for the 4th of July

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on July 3, 2020

While this 4th of July will be quieter for many due to the pandemic, leave it to Norbert the Ladera dinosaur to get in the spirit.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020

