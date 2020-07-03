Norbert the dinosaur is decked out for the 4th of July

InMenlo
Menlo Park, California 94025 and Atherton, California 94027
by Linda Hubbard Gulker on July 3, 2020
While this 4th of July will be quieter for many due to the pandemic, leave it to Norbert the Ladera dinosaur to get in the spirit.
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020
Tagged as:
Ladera,
Norbert the dinosaur
{ 0 comments… add one now }
Leave a Comment
Name *
E-mail *
Website
Previous post: Exploring Inverness on the Point Reyes Peninsula
Next post: Newark man arrested for sexual assault in downtown Menlo Park
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Header graphic adapted from Menlo Oak photo by Betsy Sergeant Snow - snowfoto.com - used with permission.
Copyright © InMenlo LLC, 2009-2020. All Rights Reserved. About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
{ 0 comments… add one now }