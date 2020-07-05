Get ready for the new rules when Big Dish re-opens for walking and jogging on July 6

Stanford is reopening the Big Dish walking and jogging paths on Monday, July 6, with regular summer hours from 6:00 am to 7:30 pm. This welcome news comes many weeks after other local open spaces like MidPeninsula Regional and city and county parks re-opened to visitors.

We got an advanced look at both the new pedestrian access gate at Stanford Avenue and the Piers gate, which is closest to Menlo Park. There is pavement striping at both, indicating the direction of one-way pedestrian foot traffic. On the way there, we noticed stripping at the Gerona Gate off of Junipero Serra Blvd., too.

The main 3.3-mile loop is one-way in the counterclockwise direction to allow for passing at a safer distance. Visitors must plan to complete the loop (so no more walking to the top and then back down the same side).

Stanford is asking walker and joggers to observe new rules that are consistent with state and local public health guidance. They include:

If presenting COVID-19 symptoms, please do not enter the Dish area

Maintain six feet of distance at all times from people not in your immediate household

Carry a face covering and wear it when you cannot physically distance from those who are not in your household

Avoid gathering in groups

Enter and exit gate entrances according to ground markings

Refrain from touching any surfaces including gate entrances, fences, trash cans, signage, and etc.

Follow all ground markings

Circulation changes from gates to the loop, and vice versa:

-Walk single file

-Stay to the right of the path at all times

-Do not pass until you have reached the loop or exited the gate

-Two people from the same household or social bubble may walk side-by-side as long as they remain on the far right side of the path

-Stay to the right of the route at all times unless passing

-Pass only in the left lane when clear

-Travel only in the counterclockwise direction

-Plan to complete the entire loop – do not turn around

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020; top photo is of the Piers gate off of Alpine Rd. in Menlo Park; second photo is the gate at the end of Stanford Avenue. Both taken about a week ago.