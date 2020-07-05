Pretty new patio for dining outdoors at Lulu’s on the Alameda

There’s a nice enclosed patio for dining outside at LuLu’s on the Alameda complete with pretty planter boxes and umbrellas for shade. Ordering is the same as always: Place order inside and pick up inside, although there is also an online ordering option. Take out continues as well. Masks are required when inside. Opening hours are daily from 9:30 am to 8:00 pm.

Another good outside dining option in Menlo Park! Maggie the dog counts Lulu’s as one of her favorites!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020