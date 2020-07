Spotted: Shadowy figure on Big Dish path the morning it re-opened

The parking spots along Stanford Avenue were almost all full when we arrived this morning around 6:30. It was fun to see some familiar faces, mostly walking solo as group gatherings are not allowed under the new rules. There is one counter clockwise direction, what we call “the hard way,” so that’s good. Snapped the shadowy shot heading up near the Gerona Gate.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020