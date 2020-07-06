Your Career During COVID: Finding a Job in Uncertain Times is webinar topic on July 8

Take part in a free, live session of career advice with Dylan Houle, a Certified Career Advisor and Director of Career Services at Menlo College on Wednesday, July 8 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the job market is changing dramatically . If your career plans were disrupted and you’re seeking help and advice on how to get back on track, then this is the session for you! Join the Menlo Park Library for an enlightening presentation on finding a job in these uncertain times.

Photo courtesy of Menlo Park Library