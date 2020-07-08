Artisan Shop re-opens at the Allied Arts Guild

Sara Jamison let us know that the Artisan Shop at the Allied Arts Guild is re-opening on July 9. She emails: “It will be open three days a week, Thursday thru Saturday 11:00 am to 2:30 pm. We are requiring face masks to enter as well as maintaining 6 feet social distancing. The Artisan Shop will only allow 2-3 visitors at a time. A sanitizing station will be provided.”

A new item is honey from Allied Arts Apiaries which has been producing delicious honey from their bee hives in their backyard for the past ten years. They are located just two blocks away from the Allied Arts Guild.

Adds Sara: “During our closure we’ve been sorting through new treasures to sell in the Vintage collection. We are looking forward to our Fall orders soon.”

Photos by Laurel Trask(c) 2020