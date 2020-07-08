Talking to Your Kids About Race: A (Virtual) Conversation takes place July 15

The Parent Education Summer Series presents “Talking to Your Kids About Race: A (Virtual) Conversation” on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Noon – 1:00 pm. Register online.

How should parents talk to their children and teens about race? We bring together a distinguished panel to address this question, and to offer insights into an often difficult, fraught subject – race in America.

The panelists are:

-Julie Lythcott-Haims, JD, MFA: Former Dean at Stanford, speaker, activist, New York Times bestselling author of How to Raise an Adult and Real American: A Memoir

-Donald Grant, PhD: Executive Director, Center for Community & Social Impact, Pacific Oaks College

-Eric Abrams, MBA: Chief Inclusion Officer, Stanford Graduate School of Education

-Kareem Graham, PhD: Senior Scientist (Immunologist), author of “White parents, talk to your kids about race” (San Francisco Chronicle, Opinion, June 9, 2020)

Parents, students, educators, clinicians, and community members welcome! Free admission. The Parent Education Webinar Series is sponsored by Sequoia Healthcare District and Sequoia Union High School District.

Questions? Contact Charlene Margot, MA, Founder and Director, The Parent Education Series, at [email protected]