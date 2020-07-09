The Corny Crow Show is next puppet show on July 12

This week, the Menlo Park Library welcome Ventriloquist Steve Chaney and his buddy Corny Crow to our Puppetry Festival stage for the first time. The virtual event takes place on Sunday, July 12, 2:00 to 2:40 pm. Register online.

Laughter is guaranteed, as ventriloquist Steve Chaney introduces various forms of puppetry (marionettes, sock puppets, hand puppets, and people puppets) and their uses in a comical presentation that includes juggling with Corny, a magic trick or two, and even instructions on how to make your own puppet.