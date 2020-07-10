Rotary Club of Menlo Park announces 2020 “DIY” Tour de Menlo

The Rotary Club of Menlo Park and Tour de Menlo organizers are not ready to let the bicycle ride, which first rolled out in 2004, vanish in the dust of COVID-19. While we have to cancel the traditional version with a start/finish at Menlo-Atherton High School, we have planned an independent ride that we think is a great way for you to get out and participate in a bike ride without the superstructure that we have built over the years. It is truly a voluntary “do it yourself” ride that still offers the same scenery and workout that made all our past rides so popular.

We will continue to support the need-based scholarships we have awarded to local students who are likely the first in their family to go to college. The 2020 “DIY Tour de Menlo” puts you in control. Ride where you want, for as long as you want. Using the Strava app to share your results with us, we will post your ride in a Tour Honor Roll on our website. All details are on our website.

Rides must be completed between September 4 – 13.

DIY Tour de Menlo will depend on you to choose one of three suggested routes (available with maps at tourdemenlo.com) or design your own route and share it with us on Strava.

Plan your route and make your donation to the scholarship fund of either $25, $50, or more. (Donations of $50 or more include a commemorative T-shirt. All participants will be eligible for $10 gift cards; 50 will be awarded randomly following the event.)

Register online.

InMenlo file photo from 2017 Tour de Menlo