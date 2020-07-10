Spotted: New story board about Menlo Park’s Green Infrastructure Plan

Jim Lewis spotted this new story board near Nativity Church, unveiled recently. As part of its obligations to regulate stormwater runoff pollutants, the City of Menlo Park has adopted a Green Infrastructure Plan for Stormwater (GI Plan) that demonstrates a shift from traditional “gray” infrastructure, which channels untreated runoff directly into San Francisco Bay, to a more resilient and sustainable stormwater system that integrates “green” infrastructure strategies. Read the complete document here.