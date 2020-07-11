Local teens invited to enter video contest: My Community During Quarantine

Menlo Park students or residents in grades 6-12 are invited to submit original videos to the Teen Video Contest. Everyone who enters will be recognized for their creative vision and will have the chance to win prizes.

During the shelter-in-place, Menlo Park teens have engaged in many creative and positive acts within our community, big and small – participating in peaceful protests, walking their dogs to relieve stress, visiting little free libraries in their neighborhood, sending delivery persons’ positive notes. Show us what you have been doing in and for your community by creating a 2-10 minute short video on the theme, “My Community During Quarantine.”

Deadline is Wednesday, August 12. Enter by tagging us @menloparklibrary, or email a link to Gina Feil. For more information, check out the contest promo video.

The contest is sponsored by the City of Menlo Park Library in partnership with MidPen Media Center and the Teen Advisory Group (TAG). The TAG is comprised of students from Menlo-Atherton high school and other neighboring schools. Videos will be featured on MidPen Media Center’s local channels and streamed on the web.