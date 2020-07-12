Outdoor exercise activities this summer in Menlo Park

Menlo Park’s two swimming pools – Burgess and Belle Haven – are now open seven days a week. Both pools are operated in partnership with local business, Menlo Swim & Sport, and provide a wide range of aquatics activities for all ages. In compliance with public health orders, social distancing and other health precautions are in place at both pools, and advance reservations are required at this time.

Aquatic offerings include lap swim, summer camps, Open Swim on the weekends, Masters Swimming and more. For more details about hours, pricing and reservations, go online.

The City of Menlo Park and Menlo Swim & Sport are committed to providing all users a safe experience, and are using a number of safety protocols including but not limited to temperatures taken before entering the facilities, reduced lane availability, masks required when not in the pool, and strict adherence to social distancing rules.

Euro School of Tennis Day Camp returns July 27. Kids (ages 6-14) will learn tennis techniques and compete in a fun, safe environment with students at the same level. Groups for all skill levels from beginner to advanced. Learn a new sport or improve your game.

Camp is offered in accordance with public health orders. This is a three-week long camp (July 27 – August 14) with no late registrations allowed. Children will remain in their group throughout the camp duration. Each child should bring a tennis racket, snack, sunscreen and plenty of water. There is no pre or post care available. For pricing information and to register, visit the online registration portal.

On June 24, the city of Menlo Park reopened the skate park, public tennis courts, public basketball courts and public park restrooms. For more information about tennis court restrictions and to purchase a gate key, please visit our online registration portal.

Photo courtesy of City of Menlo Park