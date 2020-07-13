InMenlo contributing photographer Scott Kline offering local Headshot Day

Photographer Scott Kline is coming to Menlo Park for a Headshot Day on Wednesday, July 29. He’ll be at Marcela’s Village Gallery on Santa Cruz Avenue between Evelyn Street and University. There is parking in the rear lot, and you can enter the back of the gallery from the parking lot.

Offered will be 15-minute express sessions as well as 30-minute sessions that include professional make up. Details are available on the website.

Scott and his wife Patricia have implemented a number of policies and procedures related to COVID-19. Learn more.

Photo of Scott and Patricia courtesy of Scott Kline Photo (c) 2020