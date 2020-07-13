Magical Nathaniel performs virtually on July 15

Nathaniel’s high-energy magical show is full of audience interaction! Kids of all ages are left with a big smile on their face. The free virtual event takes place on Wednesday, July 15, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register online.

Magical Nathaniel is a graduate of UC Berkeley with a degree in Applied Math and a minor in Theater, and is a past president of Oakland Magic Circle, the oldest independent magic club west of the Mississippi. His fascination with magic began at the age of 3, and he performed his first full audience show in the third grade. He performed for thousands of patrons during regular shows at El Cerrito’s Playland-Not-At-The-Beach, and now brings his magic to audiences throughout the Bay Area and beyond.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.