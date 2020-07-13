Menlo Park sisters offer virtual design classes for kids/teens age 8-16

Freya and Seona Allen (pictured right), who live in west Menlo Park and attend Woodside Priory, are offering multiple virtual design classes for ages 8-16 via Adagio Design Camp. They teach their students the real process of design — from gathering inspiration to picking a theme to creating a final product. Campers will be able to design their own capsule collection and choose one article of clothing to have sent to them. Ten percent of the net profit will be donated to My New Red Shoes.

Freya, a sophomore at the Priory, developed a fondness for fashion after designing and sewing her own elementary school graduation dress. In 2019, she embarked on a project with her sister to design a collection for the charity My New Red Shoes. Led by her mother Chandon Allen (founder of Melange), she learned the entire process and ended up being one of the many models. This collection was presented along with other influential brands including Bloomingdales and Banana Republic.

Seona, an eighth grader at the Priory, also designed her graduation dress and has a keen interest in fashion like her sister. The My New Red Shoes project was a great experience for Seona, because it introduced her to the world of fashion, which she wasn’t as into before. She explored themes, prints, and fabrics and is willing to share what she has learned with others too.

This camp is run by kids for kids, and together Seona and Freya want to make it a great fashion experience for all who wish to join them.

Get camp details and learn about available sessions online.