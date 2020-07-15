New roadway infrastructure improvements in Menlo Park almost complete

In the coming month, the City of Menlo Park will have substantially completed two major roadway infrastructure projects to provide critical pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle enhancements for public safety.

The first project is on the south side of Chilco Street between Bayfront Expressway and Hamilton Avenue (just south of the rail crossing). The project includes new sidewalks, separated bike lanes, traffic signals, landscaping, street lighting and stormwater treatment facilities. These improvements are vital for improving neighborhood connectivity to the surrounding Bayfront region and will provide improved pedestrian and bicycle access, as well as stormwater treatment and flood mitigation. Stormwater treatment facilities also promote sustainability by treating stormwater pollutants using specialized soils.

The second project is on Oak Grove Avenue between Pine Street and Rebecca Lane. The project includes new sidewalks, curb and gutters, as well as stormwater treatment facilities on both sides of Oak Grove Avenue. This project also includes rectangular rapid flashing beacons at the Oak Grove Avenue and Marcussen Drive intersection, providing enhanced street crossing safety. Additionally, the project will provide an extended right-turn pocket at the Nativity School driveway.

These projects are expected to conclude this month with activities taking place beyond the vehicular travel lanes. Therefore, impacts to traffic are expected to be minimal.

From Menlo Updates; used with permission