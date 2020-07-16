Intermezzo, [email protected]’s digital chamber music program, runs July 17-August 28

Intermezzo, [email protected]’s digital chamber music experience, is designed to fill the void created by the postponement of this year’s festival. Intermezzo, the Italian term for music appearing between larger parts of a performance, describes the virtual bridge we have curated for listeners to cross and enjoy between now and Haydn Connections next summer.

Taking place during the originally-scheduled festival dates of July 17–August 8, Intermezzo presents the essential elements of the [email protected] experience: performance, education, and personal connection. Listeners can enjoy a variety of artist interviews, live and archival performances, master classes, and more from past [email protected] seasons.

Intermezzo events will be broadcast on [email protected]’s Facebook page and website.