Learn about the principles of nonviolence and de-escalation techniques on July 17

What role can bystanders can play in protecting targets of potential hate crimes?

As a part of advocating for justice and mutual understanding, CAIR-SFBA offers Bystander Intervention Trainings to help community members prepare to step in when they see these incidents. Register online.

On Friday, July 17, from 3:30 to 5:00 pm, learn how to:

-Curtail a hate incident before it leads to violence

-Create a safe space

– Support the person being targeted

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), grassroots civil rights and advocacy group. The organization’s vision is to be a leading advocate for justice and mutual understanding.