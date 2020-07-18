Joan Morris will talk about gardening with wildlife on July 20

Are deer munching your roses, squirrels hiding nuts in your pots, and raccoons tearing up your lawn? Bay Area News Group pets and wildlife columnist Joan Morris will tell you how to combat them without using lethal methods on Monday, July 20, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.

Joan is the founder of Our Garden, a demonstration garden in Walnut Creek. Morris started her career in 1978 as a reporter for a small New Mexico newspaper. She has lived in the Bay Area since 1988.

This free event is supported in part by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.