Zines: a Self-Portrait in 6 Panels is topic on July 20

July is International Zine Month! Join artist Breena Nuñez as she leads “A Self-Portrait in 6 Panels.”

Breena will guide folks to creating self-portraits in the form of a mini-comic. Come prepared to draw a cartoon version of yourself, as well as the people, places, or things that helped create who you are as a unique person.

This event, which received partial funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library, is for ages 9-adult. Register online.