Listen to Crosspulse Duo: Finding the Rhythm Around Us on July 22

The Crosspulse Rhythm Duo makes music out of anything and everything at a virtual performance on Wednesday, July 22, from 4:00 to 4:45 pm. Keith Terry and Evie Ladin use delightful humor and skill as they demonstrate the rhythm all around us. Register online.

Enjoy:

-Traditional and contemporary music and dance

-Diverse influences: jazz, Appalachian and world music

-Found sound

-Forging connections in unexpected ways