Yep – it’s really the end for much loved Pet Place

Yesterday was the last day for The Pet Place. Like many others, we will sorely miss it, and our heart will ache a bit every time our dog Maggie stops at the front door hoping to go in for a treat from Lynn.

A Go Fund Me Campaign launched a month ago to help defray expenses has raised close to $50,000 to date.

Writes Pet Place owners Lynn and Marc Macy: “We have made so many friends, seen families grow-up, and have shared laughter and tears. We have a love affair with our customers, two and four legged and we will treasure the time we had together and all the wonderful memories.

“We have always taken great pride in helping our customers. It has been an honor to serve the community. We feel very fortunate to have this profound connection. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support.

“Hug and play with your animals as much as possible. Stay well, we will dearly miss you all.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020