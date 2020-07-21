Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announces funding opportunity for local non-profits or municipal agencies

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) announced that applications for the 2021 CZI Community Fund are now being taken. The resulting grants support organizations working in the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, unincorporated North Fair Oaks, and Redwood City.

Applications can be submitted online or by paper application through August 17, 2020.

Created in 2017, the CZI Community Fund supports organizations providing resources and services to support basic needs like housing and food assistance, education, and job skills training; adapting and responding to emergent issues in our community, like COVID-19; and galvanizing community power and voice to help build an inclusive, just, and healthy future for everyone. These are organizations working to ensure the economic and social well-being of communities most impacted by structural racism and inequities, including Black, Latinx, and Indigenous people; immigrants, regardless of documentation status; and people who identify as LGBTQIA+.

“Local nonprofits have long led the fight to make sure that all members of our community have the opportunity and resources they need to thrive,” said Cristina Huezo, Director of Community at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. “Now more than ever, we’re proud to partner with these organizations, and are grateful for their tireless commitment to our community.”

Selected organizations will join the 2021 Community Fund grant partner cohort, receiving a one-time unrestricted or project grant up to $100,000, and the opportunity to participate in a collaborative co-designed capacity building program to support leadership and organizational development.

Since its launch, the CZI Community Fund has made grants to more than 70 local organizations. Learn more about the CZI Community Fund, including application criteria and eligibility requirements.

Organizations must be tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, have a valid fiscal agent or sponsor that is tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a local municipality or government agency.

Image courtesy of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative