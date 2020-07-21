Menlo Park residents can take advantage of free shedding of confidential files on July 25

The City of Menlo Park is hosting a free shedding of confidential files event for Menlo Park residents on Saturday, July 25, from 9:00 am to Noon. It will take place at the City Corporation Yard, 333 Burgess Drive.

Residents need to bring proof of residency such as a utility bill or driver’s license with Menlo Park address and businesses will need to provide a Menlo Park business license or business card.

Confidential document destruction is limited to three standard bankers boxes (10″ x 12″ x 15″) per vehicle. Materials will be shredded on-site so participants can watch their documents being destroyed. Documents with paper clips, staples and binder clips are acceptable.

This is a shredding event only. The electronic waste recycling portion has been canceled.

To practice social distancing, please follow these guidelines:

-Please label “Shred only” on any shredding materials and leave them in the trunk.

-It is recommended to remove all other personal items from the trunk to avoid any accidents.

-Residents will drive up to the vendors, remain in their vehicles with their face masks on, and the vendors will pick up the shredding materials from the trunks.

-Shred event ends at Noon or when the truck is full, whichever comes first.

This free event is sponsored by the City of Menlo Park and ReThink Waste.