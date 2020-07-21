Menlo Park’s overnight parking ordinance enforcement resumes on August 3

The City of Menlo Park will resume enforcement of the residential overnight parking ordinance starting Monday, August 3, at 2:00 am. The two-week grace period begins Tuesday, July 21, where a warning will be placed on a vehicle left overnight on a street.

Menlo Park suspended enforcement in March 2020 amid the coronavirus crisis, and at the finalization of the budget discussions, the City Council agreed that the overnight parking enforcement program would continue. The resumption of overnight parking enforcement is as a result of complaints and concerns from residents and business owners regarding vehicles occupying parking spots for extended periods, abandoned vehicles and long-term street storage of cars, as well as the increase of crowded streets where annual overnight parking permit holders cannot park their vehicles.

The Menlo Park overnight parking ordinance states that the parking of any vehicle is prohibited between the hours of 2:00 to 5:00 am on any residential street, or within 300 feet of any residential area in Menlo Park. The parking ordinance is in effect seven days a week (city observed holidays exempted).

In order to avoid being issued a citation, parked vehicles must have a valid overnight parking permit displayed or a valid DMV issued disabled person placard or disabled person license plates.

Temporary overnight parking permits are available for purchase online or in-person through our communications dispatch center at the police department. We are unable to offer refunds or exchanges for permits.

Certain addresses in Menlo Park may qualify for an annual overnight parking permit. Qualifying addresses are limited to those apartment buildings that lack adequate off-street parking spaces (less than two spaces per unit) and are zoned R3. To see if your address qualifies and has permits available, please email [email protected] If eligible to purchase an annual permit, the cost is $150.

The annual permit cycle begins September 1 and expires August 31 of the following year. Permit costs are prorated by month if purchased after the onset of a permit cycle. You can choose to purchase or renew online. Current annual overnight parking permit holders will have their annual permit (September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021) renewed at no charge.