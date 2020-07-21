Raise a Glass, Quarantine-Style with Nick Szegda on July 23

Stuck mostly at home, professional librarian (and amateur beer enthusiast) Nick Szegda has been pining for the camaraderie and conversation of his local watering hole. Join Nick for an early evening of beer tasting, trivia and fun on Thursday, July 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register online.

The beers are Bare Bottle Brewing. Founded by three former home brewers and beer competition judges, Bare Bottle takes a home brewer’s approach to its beer – listing recipes on the can, encouraging experimentation, and using popular votes to decide which beers to produce.

The beers include:



Muir Woods IPA

Torcido Mexican Lager

Santiam Snake Oil West Coast Pale Ale

Key Lime Pirate Kettle Sour

Unicorn Dust IPA

Taste along with us! Bare Bottle beers are available at the Willows Market in Menlo Park. “Because their production changes frequently, everything in our selected flight might not be available – that’s OK!” says Nick. “Taste a couple, taste what looks good to you, or just join us for some fun and conversation.”