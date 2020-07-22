Now only one block of Santa Cruz Avenue is closed completely

Bowing to complaints from merchants, the Menlo Park City Council revised the downtown street closures on Santa Cruz Avenue.

Now only the block between Evelyn and Crane is completely closed to traffic. With some reservations, the Council adopted the Chamber of Commerce recommendation that the northbound lane from Curtis Street to Doyle Street and the southbound lane from Chestnut Street to Crane Street would remain closed, letting traffic flow on the other side.

The hope is that this would replenish some on-street parking for retail and services, aid retail walk-in trade as well as “mask some of the larger vacancies downtown.”

The concern raised was that traffic flowing on one side of the street and not the other may confuse drivers. But that is what it will be for the timing being.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020