Rep. Anna Eshoo to hold Tele-Town Hall meeting about COVID-19 on July 23

On Thursday, July 23, from 6:45 to 7:45 pm, Rep. Anna Eshoo (CA-18) will hold a Tele-Town Hall meeting to update constituents on how Congress is responding to the COVID-19 crisis and answer as many questions as possible. Dr. David Relman of Stanford University will join her to answer questions.

She emails: “During these challenging and uncertain times, It’s important for me to stay close to everyone, answer the many questions my constituents have, and learn from you and your important ideas that help shape legislation.”

To sign up for the Tele-Town Hall meeting, please click here.