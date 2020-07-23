Live Music with the Corner Laughers on July 25

by Contributed Content on July 23, 2020

There will be a  free online performance from The Corner Laughers on Saturday, July 25 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Register online.

The band is led by singer/ukulele player Karla Kane, with bassist Khoi Huynh, drummer Charlie Crabtree, and guitarist KC Bowman. The group describes their music as intelligent pop with heavenly vocals, jangly guitars, delicate ukes, a thunderous rhythm section and crystalline production.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Tagged as: Corner Laughers


Warning: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable in /nfs/c04/h01/mnt/61389/domains/inmenlo.com/html/wp-content/themes/thesis_189/lib/classes/comments.php on line 43

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: