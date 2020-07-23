Live Music with the Corner Laughers on July 25

There will be a free online performance from The Corner Laughers on Saturday, July 25 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Register online.

The band is led by singer/ukulele player Karla Kane, with bassist Khoi Huynh, drummer Charlie Crabtree, and guitarist KC Bowman. The group describes their music as intelligent pop with heavenly vocals, jangly guitars, delicate ukes, a thunderous rhythm section and crystalline production.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.