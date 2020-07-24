Aladdin is next summer puppet show on July 26

This summer Menlo Park celebrates puppetry in its many forms, by hosting a series of puppet shows by a variety of performers from throughout the Bay Area and beyond!

On Sunday, July 26, from 2:00 to 2:45 pm, enjoy an exciting adventure with Aladdin, the popular hero from “1001 Arabian Nights.” Register online.

Watch as Aladdin thwarts the evil sorcerer, discovers the magical lamp, befriends the powerful genie, and saves the princess. Utilizing traditional music, intricate costumes,and dramatic staging, Fratello Marionettes presents this magical tale as it has never been seen before.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.