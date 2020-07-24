Collecting Community History: The West During COVID-19 is topic on July 27

Learn about a preservation initiative to assist communities across the American West in saving and protecting objects of meaning on Monday, July 27, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. Register online.

COVID-19 has altered our daily lives in ways that are profound and will shape our behavior, communities, and society for generations to come.

The Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles has invited people to share an aspect of their creative practices and ways of staying connected during this time. Tyree Boyd-Pates, Associate Curator of Western History at the museum, will talk about the project, and share some of the early donations.